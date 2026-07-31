Royal Bank of Canada Sells 321,098 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,115 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 321,098 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.22% of Cadence Design Systems worth $165,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the software maker's stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.0%

CDNS opened at $332.82 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $262.75 and a one year high of $416.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 23.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.070 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 126,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,495,126. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.45, for a total transaction of $69,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,101,149.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 145,557 shares of company stock valued at $56,375,287 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Cadence Design Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $395.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $405.69.

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About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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