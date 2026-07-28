Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,706 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $32,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dougherty & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,827,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 877,659 shares of the company's stock worth $244,797,000 after purchasing an additional 201,014 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 363,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,447,000 after purchasing an additional 58,734 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $362.00 to $327.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $345.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $304.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $232.10 and a 1 year high of $366.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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