Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Purchased by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,476 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Key Royal Caribbean Cruises News

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Freedom Capital raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $345.05.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $293.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The firm's 50-day moving average is $289.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $232.10 and a 1 year high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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