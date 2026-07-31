Royal Fund Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,198 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% during the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 451.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company's stock.

Key Delta Air Lines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst fair-value estimates moved materially higher. Following Delta’s second-quarter results and management commentary, one estimate rose from $81.81 to $105.52. Analysts cited earnings execution, margins, and growth in premium and loyalty revenue as reasons for the improved outlook. Delta Air Lines Stock Gets Fair Value Boost After Q2 Spurs Analyst Target Hikes

Following Delta’s second-quarter results and management commentary, one estimate rose from $81.81 to $105.52. Analysts cited earnings execution, margins, and growth in premium and loyalty revenue as reasons for the improved outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains supportive. Coverage highlights Delta’s outperformance over the broader market and generally optimistic analyst views. The company’s latest quarterly results also exceeded expectations, with adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share versus a $1.49 consensus estimate and revenue of $17.67 billion versus $17.43 billion expected. Do Wall Street Analysts Like Delta Air Lines Stock?

Coverage highlights Delta’s outperformance over the broader market and generally optimistic analyst views. The company’s latest quarterly results also exceeded expectations, with adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share versus a $1.49 consensus estimate and revenue of $17.67 billion versus $17.43 billion expected. Positive Sentiment: Delta is benefiting from a less-cyclical revenue mix. Commentary contrasts Delta’s valuation with GE Aerospace’s premium and argues that premium cabins, loyalty programs and other diversified revenue streams make Delta less dependent on main-cabin ticket demand than in the past. Delta's Profits vs. GE's Premiums

Commentary contrasts Delta’s valuation with GE Aerospace’s premium and argues that premium cabins, loyalty programs and other diversified revenue streams make Delta less dependent on main-cabin ticket demand than in the past. Neutral Sentiment: A new DraftKings partnership adds engagement but is not expected to materially change near-term earnings. Delta will offer SkyPicks, a free sports-knowledge contest available through Delta Sync Wi-Fi. Passengers can compete for Delta gift cards without wagering or depositing money, potentially enhancing the in-flight experience and customer engagement. Delta and DraftKings Add Sports Contests to In-Flight Entertainment

Delta will offer SkyPicks, a free sports-knowledge contest available through Delta Sync Wi-Fi. Passengers can compete for Delta gift cards without wagering or depositing money, potentially enhancing the in-flight experience and customer engagement. Neutral Sentiment: Increased investor attention is amplifying visibility rather than providing a new fundamental catalyst. Recent coverage focuses on Delta’s relative transportation-sector performance, broker recommendations and its status as a widely followed stock. Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.8%

DAL opened at $88.70 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50-day moving average is $85.07 and its 200 day moving average is $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 133,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,466. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $2,036,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 95,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,738,836. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 65,331 shares of company stock worth $5,036,638 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DAL

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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