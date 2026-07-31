Royal Fund Management LLC Cuts Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC - Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,528 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,179 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC's holdings in Honda Motor were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in Honda Motor by 5,004.4% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 8,583,102 shares of the company's stock worth $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,200,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,245 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,648,828 shares of the company's stock worth $78,087,000 after purchasing an additional 590,128 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,302,204 shares of the company's stock worth $67,869,000 after buying an additional 27,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,395,747 shares of the company's stock worth $33,931,000 after buying an additional 197,431 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $25.00.

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Honda Motor Stock Up 0.2%

HMC stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.74) by $1.50. The business had revenue of $36.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.99 billion. Honda Motor had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Honda Motor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.278-1.278 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer and mobility company headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan, founded in 1948 by Soichiro Honda and Takeo Fujisawa. The company's core businesses include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, along with a diverse portfolio of power products, engines and related components. Honda also operates in aviation through Honda Aircraft Company and offers financial services that support vehicle sales and leasing.

In automobiles, Honda is known for a range of passenger cars, crossovers and light trucks, and in motorcycles it is one of the world's leading producers by volume and model breadth.

See Also

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