Royal Fund Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,544 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 10,458 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC's holdings in Xylem were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Trading Down 4.2%

XYL opened at $117.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.29 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $115.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.16.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 11.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.79%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Xylem

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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