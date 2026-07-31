Royal Fund Management LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC's holdings in CF Industries were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,458,907 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $579,062,000 after purchasing an additional 146,682 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in CF Industries by 15.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,587,999 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $321,852,000 after purchasing an additional 476,769 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CF Industries by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,249 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $276,123,000 after purchasing an additional 381,716 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,256 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $302,428,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CF Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,147,611 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $243,436,000 after buying an additional 163,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on CF Industries from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF opened at $125.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.42 and a 12-month high of $141.96.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CF Industries's payout ratio is 17.97%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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