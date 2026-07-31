Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC's holdings in Entergy were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 806.7% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore set a $123.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Entergy

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $108.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $118.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.40%.The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Entergy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Entergy reported second-quarter adjusted and as-reported earnings of $1.03 per share , exceeding consensus estimates of approximately $0.94–$1.01. Revenue reached $3.52 billion , also above expectations. Entergy reports second quarter 2026 financial results

Entergy reported second-quarter adjusted and as-reported earnings of , exceeding consensus estimates of approximately $0.94–$1.01. Revenue reached , also above expectations. Positive Sentiment: Weather-adjusted retail electricity sales increased 5.7% , led by a 9.9% increase in industrial volume. The growth supports Entergy’s strategy of benefiting from rising power demand from industrial and other large-load customers. Entergy Reports Second Quarter Earnings and Affirms 2026 Guidance

Weather-adjusted retail electricity sales increased , led by a 9.9% increase in industrial volume. The growth supports Entergy’s strategy of benefiting from rising power demand from industrial and other large-load customers. Positive Sentiment: Management affirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $4.25 to $4.45 , broadly consistent with the $4.40 analyst consensus, reducing the risk of a near-term guidance reset. Entergy also highlighted regulatory progress and grid investment initiatives.

Management affirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of , broadly consistent with the $4.40 analyst consensus, reducing the risk of a near-term guidance reset. Entergy also highlighted regulatory progress and grid investment initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Entergy Texas received an approximately $200 million Texas Energy Fund grant to support electric reliability, while grid-related funding and regulatory actions could help finance future system expansion.

Entergy Texas received an approximately to support electric reliability, while grid-related funding and regulatory actions could help finance future system expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Entergy completed a $2.175 billion common-stock offering with a forward component. The capital strengthens funding for growth and infrastructure, but increases the share count and may limit per-share upside.

Entergy completed a with a forward component. The capital strengthens funding for growth and infrastructure, but increases the share count and may limit per-share upside. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS declined from $1.05 a year earlier to $1.03, as higher operating costs and interest expense offset part of the sales improvement. Parent & Other also reported a $143 million loss, or $0.31 per share.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entergy wasn't on the list.

While Entergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here