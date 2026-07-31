Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 17,859 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,403 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 17,859 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC's holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company's stock.

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W.P. Carey Price Performance

WPC stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $77.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.22.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 36.34%.The company had revenue of $454.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.68%.

W.P. Carey News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting W.P. Carey this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.P. Carey news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of W.P. Carey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $32,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,027,268. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on W.P. Carey from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded W.P. Carey from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of W.P. Carey from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $79.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.P. Carey

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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