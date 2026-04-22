Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD Stock Holdings Lifted by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,724 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGLD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,938,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth about $1,068,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 275.8% in the third quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $16,636,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a "neutral" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered Royal Gold from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $273.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGLD

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 4,173 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.07, for a total value of $1,156,213.11. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,698,162.03. This represents a 40.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Isto sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $549,660.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,508,417.69. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,091. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $252.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $306.25.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD - Get Free Report) TSE: RGL last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.76). Royal Gold had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $310.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $425.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold's payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

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