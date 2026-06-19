Royal Harbor Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,844 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,778,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $4,625,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 27,800 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,604. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $368.48 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.00 and a twelve month high of $408.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore raised their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up from $427.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.13.

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Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

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Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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