RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,016 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,752 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $97,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $3,167,626,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in shares of RTX by 24,730.9% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 10,102,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,852,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after buying an additional 2,210,950 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in RTX by 1,545.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,723,710 shares of the company's stock worth $316,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,402,120 shares of the company's stock worth $807,349,000 after buying an additional 1,450,596 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:RTX opened at $196.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.56 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. RTX's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

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RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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