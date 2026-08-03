RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Acquired by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,877 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co's holdings in RTX were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC increased its position in RTX by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $215.58 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $150.61 and a 52 week high of $221.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $191.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.89 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 8.28%.RTX's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on RTX from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $226.94.

View Our Latest Report on RTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $488,092.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,360,076.07. This trade represents a 10.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 8,557 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $1,799,451.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,852,444.61. This trade represents a 49.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,304,375. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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