RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Bought by Leonteq Securities AG

Leonteq Securities AG lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,831 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in RTX were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RTX alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company's stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Rydar Equities Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company's stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $198.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company's 50-day moving average price is $180.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.62. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $142.98 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $267.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. RTX's payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RTX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RTX wasn't on the list.

While RTX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here