RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,229 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,565 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in RTX were worth $17,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company's stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company's stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.4%

RTX opened at $214.39 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $150.61 and a one year high of $221.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.30. The business's 50 day moving average price is $190.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $24.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.89 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 8.28%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Weiss Ratings upgraded RTX from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RTX from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RTX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price target on RTX in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $226.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its RTX price target to $240 and maintained an Overweight rating following the company’s earnings report. The target is above the broader analyst consensus of approximately $225.81, reinforcing the bullish view on RTX’s execution and outlook. Morgan Stanley raises RTX stock price target after earnings

following the company’s earnings report. The target is above the broader analyst consensus of approximately $225.81, reinforcing the bullish view on RTX’s execution and outlook. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with revenue increasing 14.5% year over year to $24.71 billion and earnings reaching $1.89 per share versus the $1.66 consensus estimate. The company also raised its 2026 adjusted sales outlook to $95 billion–$96 billion, citing strong commercial aircraft maintenance demand and military-system orders.

RTX’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with revenue increasing 14.5% year over year to $24.71 billion and earnings reaching $1.89 per share versus the $1.66 consensus estimate. The company also raised its 2026 adjusted sales outlook to $95 billion–$96 billion, citing strong commercial aircraft maintenance demand and military-system orders. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group lifted its RTX earnings forecasts to $7.20 per share for fiscal 2026 and $7.85 for fiscal 2027. The increases align with expectations for continued growth from aircraft services, defense replenishment and RTX’s sizable backlog.

Erste Group lifted its RTX earnings forecasts to $7.20 per share for fiscal 2026 and $7.85 for fiscal 2027. The increases align with expectations for continued growth from aircraft services, defense replenishment and RTX’s sizable backlog. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to identify RTX as an attractive industrial and aerospace-defense stock amid resilient manufacturing, infrastructure investment and rising defense spending. Pratt & Whitney’s engine-and-systems strategy for the Next Generation Space Architecture could provide additional long-term program opportunities. 3 Industrial Stocks to Buy Amid Manufacturing Resilience

Analysts continue to identify RTX as an attractive industrial and aerospace-defense stock amid resilient manufacturing, infrastructure investment and rising defense spending. Pratt & Whitney’s engine-and-systems strategy for the Next Generation Space Architecture could provide additional long-term program opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: RTX declared its regular quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share, equivalent to $2.92 annually and a yield near 1.3%. The payout supports shareholder returns but is unlikely to be a major share-price catalyst.

RTX declared its regular quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share, equivalent to $2.92 annually and a yield near 1.3%. The payout supports shareholder returns but is unlikely to be a major share-price catalyst. Negative Sentiment: RTX Vice President Kevin Dasilva sold 2,250 shares for approximately $488,000, reducing his holdings by about 10%. The transaction is relatively small and may reflect personal financial planning, but it adds a modest negative signal after the stock’s strong run.

RTX Vice President Kevin Dasilva sold 2,250 shares for approximately $488,000, reducing his holdings by about 10%. The transaction is relatively small and may reflect personal financial planning, but it adds a modest negative signal after the stock’s strong run. Negative Sentiment: With RTX trading well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and at a high earnings multiple, valuation leaves less room for disappointment. The stock may need continued earnings beats and stronger guidance to sustain further gains.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $488,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,360,076.07. This trade represents a 10.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 8,557 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,799,451.53. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,852,444.61. This represents a 49.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,304,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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