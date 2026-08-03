RTX Corporation $RTX Stock Holdings Lessened by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,444 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,839 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 62,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $2,308,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in RTX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,315,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,575,000 after buying an additional 53,045 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,439,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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RTX Stock Up 0.2%

RTX stock opened at $215.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.30. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $191.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $150.61 and a 1-year high of $221.34.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.89 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. RTX's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX's payout ratio is currently 51.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 8,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $1,799,451.53. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,852,444.61. This trade represents a 49.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $488,092.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,360,076.07. This trade represents a 10.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,304,375. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. TD Cowen raised their price objective on RTX from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on RTX in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.94.

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RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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