Rubicon Advisors GP Acquires New Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Rubicon Advisors GP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,788,194,000 after buying an additional 5,040,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,396,634,000 after buying an additional 1,548,699 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,546,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $29,607,500,000 after buying an additional 2,491,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,252,196,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $411.35 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $244.17 and a one year high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $411.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total value of $1,905,440.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 269,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,355.99. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,057 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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