Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi lifted its position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 449.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,496 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 459,314 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.28% of Rubrik worth $27,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Rubrik by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,325,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth about $345,907,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Rubrik by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,904,810 shares of the company's stock worth $145,680,000 after acquiring an additional 151,234 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 595,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,571,000 after purchasing an additional 191,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 96,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 42,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on RBRK shares. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Rubrik from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rubrik from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Rubrik from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBRK

Rubrik Stock Up 3.3%

RBRK stock opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In other news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $206,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,034,375. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 3,979 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $330,654.90. Following the sale, the director owned 125,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,416,668.10. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 277,821 shares of company stock valued at $23,325,371 in the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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