Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK Stock Holdings Raised by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 104.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,325,503 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,696,342 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 1.64% of Rubrik worth $162,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RBRK

Rubrik Stock Performance

Rubrik stock opened at $72.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.09. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $99.75.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $1,033,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 549,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,424,382.69. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $610,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $258,148.44. This trade represents a 70.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,981 shares of company stock valued at $22,053,379. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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