Ruffer LLP Acquires Shares of 394,510 Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR $VIST

Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 394,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,227,000. Ruffer LLP owned 0.38% of Vista Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,979,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,485,000 after buying an additional 36,549 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,237,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,235,000 after buying an additional 50,178 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,499,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 757,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,045,000 after buying an additional 103,601 shares during the period. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 688,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,681,000 after buying an additional 287,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company's stock.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VIST opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $719.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $679.81 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 29.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIST. UBS Group raised shares of Vista Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vista Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vista Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIST

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy NYSE: VIST is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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