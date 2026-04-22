Ruffer LLP Acquires Shares of 645,691 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 645,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,399,000. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.40% of DoubleVerify as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DV. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 253.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 0.9%

DV opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company's 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $16.82.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $208.77 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 6.77%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DV shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DV

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company's platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.

At the core of DoubleVerify's offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.

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