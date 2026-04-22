Ruffer LLP Buys Shares of 239,820 Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 239,820 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $30,402,000. Lamar Advertising comprises approximately 1.4% of Ruffer LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.24% of Lamar Advertising at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company's stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company's 50-day moving average is $132.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.62. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $139.76.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $595.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $592.70 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 58.58%. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.720-5.830 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising's previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Lamar Advertising's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAMR. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $139.80.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamar Advertising news, EVP Ross Lamar Reilly sold 5,969 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $767,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,102.50. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company NASDAQ: LAMR is one of North America's largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report).

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