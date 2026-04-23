Ruffer LLP Invests $2.62 Million in Kohl's Corporation $KSS

Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Kohl's at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl's in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl's by 3,777.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kohl's in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl's by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl's by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kohl's from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kohl's from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kohl's from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kohl's from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kohl's in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl's has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $14.83.

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Kohl's Trading Down 2.4%

KSS opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Kohl's Corporation has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $25.22.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kohl's had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 1.75%.Kohl's's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Kohl's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Kohl's Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Kohl's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Kohl's's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl's Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl's has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer's merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

Further Reading

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