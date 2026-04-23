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Ruffer LLP Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in B2Gold Corp $BTG

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
B2Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ruffer LLP purchased a new position of 454,824 shares in B2Gold during Q4, valued at approximately $2.05 million.
  • B2Gold missed Q4 estimates, reporting EPS of $0.11 versus $0.22 expected and revenue of $1.05 billion versus $1.15 billion expected, although revenue rose 110.9% year‑over‑year.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus "Hold" rating, institutional investors own about 61.4% of the stock, and the shares trade near $4.86 with a market cap of $6.48 billion.
  • Five stocks we like better than B2Gold.

Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Free Report) TSE: BTO in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 454,824 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Separately, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 387,839 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 38,598 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. B2Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $6.28.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Get Free Report) TSE: BTO last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with a diversified portfolio of operating mines and advanced-stage development projects. Founded in 2007 through the merger of Bema Gold and CGA Mining, the company has grown to become one of the world's largest new gold producers. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, B2Gold focuses on efficient, low-cost operations across several continents, combining exploration, development and production within a single strategic framework.

The company's flagship assets include the Fekola mine in Mali, which commenced production in 2017, the Otjikoto mine in Namibia, and the Masbate mine in the Philippines.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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