Ruffer LLP Purchases New Holdings in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,692 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1,036.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 396,443 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $34,181,000 after acquiring an additional 361,546 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1,259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $704,000. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in Aptiv by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 261,454 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 94,782 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $297,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on APTV. Fox Advisors raised shares of Aptiv from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. US Capital Advisors set a $110.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.51.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APTV

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $88.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $76.54.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

See Also

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