Ruffer LLP Raises Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,535 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 48,593 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage comprises 2.3% of Ruffer LLP's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Extra Space Storage worth $50,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 213 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,447,609.60. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $143.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.54. Extra Space Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.71 and a fifty-two week high of $155.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $857.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $732.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio is presently 140.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $143.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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