Ruffer LLP Sells 455,999 Shares of Skeena Resources Limited $SKE

Ruffer LLP lowered its position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE - Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814,056 shares of the company's stock after selling 455,999 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned 0.67% of Skeena Resources worth $19,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Skeena Resources alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,871,819 shares of the company's stock worth $310,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,708 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741,607 shares of the company's stock worth $87,404,000 after acquiring an additional 670,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,488,622 shares of the company's stock worth $45,144,000 after acquiring an additional 230,098 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,484,909 shares of the company's stock worth $27,352,000 after acquiring an additional 208,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,864 shares of the company's stock worth $27,053,000 after acquiring an additional 482,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company's stock.

Skeena Resources Stock Down 4.8%

Skeena Resources stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock's 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. Skeena Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $38.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKE has been the subject of several research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Skeena Resources from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skeena Resources presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKE

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Skeena Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Skeena Resources wasn't on the list.

While Skeena Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here