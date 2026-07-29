Rush Island Management LP Acquires 168,657 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Rush Island Management LP increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,097,316 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 168,657 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust makes up about 2.4% of Rush Island Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rush Island Management LP owned about 1.09% of Americold Realty Trust worth $35,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company's stock.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

COLD stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.33. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Americold Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -235.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Americold Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

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