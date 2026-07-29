Rush Island Management LP Has $67.82 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Rush Island Management LP reduced its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,538 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 646,557 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust comprises approximately 4.5% of Rush Island Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rush Island Management LP owned 0.74% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $67,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,853.8% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 72.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore set a $122.00 price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho set a $130.00 target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $127.62.

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Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $89.99 and a 52-week high of $128.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Federal Realty Investment Trust's payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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