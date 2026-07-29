Rush Island Management LP Invests $105.29 Million in Invitation Home $INVH

Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,237,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $105,292,000. Invitation Home accounts for about 7.1% of Rush Island Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rush Island Management LP owned 0.71% of Invitation Home at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Invitation Home by 2,463.5% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 136,000.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 7,687.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,869 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on INVH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Invitation Home from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Invitation Home from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Invitation Home from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Invitation Home

Invitation Home Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. Invitation Home has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Invitation Home's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Invitation Home's payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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