Rush Island Management LP Lowers Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Rush Island Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,225,362 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 1,782,540 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises 8.2% of Rush Island Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rush Island Management LP owned about 2.09% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $122,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,034,367 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $238,444,000 after buying an additional 5,892,501 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 79.5% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 270,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 119,804 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 100,202 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,172 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,320,000 after acquiring an additional 774,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $500,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, CAO Amanda L. Callaway sold 25,767 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $524,873.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 109,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,762.98. This represents a 18.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 0.98. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $22.04.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $275.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $283.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Healthcare Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently -165.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HR. UBS Group lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

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