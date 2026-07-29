Rush Island Management LP Makes New $37.92 Million Investment in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Rush Island Management LP purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,249,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,922,000. Essential Properties Realty Trust makes up approximately 2.5% of Rush Island Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rush Island Management LP owned about 0.58% of Essential Properties Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 664.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, COO Robert M. Jenkins sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $708,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 34,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,892.96. This represents a 39.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6%

EPRT opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.65 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Essential Properties Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPRT. Wall Street Zen raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $36.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $36.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: EPRT is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

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