Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $277.68 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 348,698 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $277,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $507.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $827.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.50. The company's 50 day moving average price is $398.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $558.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 372,032 shares of company stock valued at $158,658,616 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $428.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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