Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $337.47 Million Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,804,067 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 28,290 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of ExxonMobil worth $337,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from neutral to buy and set a $154 price target, saying the shares look undervalued after the recent pullback. Benzinga

Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from neutral to buy and set a $154 price target, saying the shares look undervalued after the recent pullback. Positive Sentiment: Exxon filed for a 35-well exploration campaign in Guyana’s Stabroek block, reinforcing growth potential in one of its most important long-term assets. Article Title

Exxon filed for a 35-well exploration campaign in Guyana’s Stabroek block, reinforcing growth potential in one of its most important long-term assets. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media reports continue to highlight Exxon as a possible acquisition player, including speculation around Woodside Energy, but nothing has been confirmed. Article Title

Analysts and media reports continue to highlight Exxon as a possible acquisition player, including speculation around Woodside Energy, but nothing has been confirmed. Neutral Sentiment: Broader energy stocks are weaker pre-market, which adds sector-wide pressure on XOM even as the stock draws positive analyst commentary. Article Title

Broader energy stocks are weaker pre-market, which adds sector-wide pressure on XOM even as the stock draws positive analyst commentary. Negative Sentiment: Lower crude prices are the main headwind, since a sustained move below $80 could reduce ExxonMobil’s earnings power and slow investor enthusiasm for its upstream growth story. Article Title

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $141.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.16. The business's 50-day moving average price is $151.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.92. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.53 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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