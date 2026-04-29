RV Capital AG Has $48.39 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

RV Capital AG lessened its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,478 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 46,789 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group makes up about 11.3% of RV Capital AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RV Capital AG's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $48,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,243.8% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,028,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 104,038 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 209,596 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,479,000 after buying an additional 26,019 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $82.88. The company's 50-day moving average price is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is 13.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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