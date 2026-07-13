Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,071 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 78,592 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of Ryanair worth $15,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 280.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 76.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 2,929.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Ryanair by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Ryanair from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Ryanair from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryanair

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryanair

In related news, insider Jason Paul Mcguinness sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $275,572.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,305 shares in the company, valued at $394,245.80. This represents a 41.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darrell Thomas Hughes sold 8,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $213,203.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,785.62. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,607 shares of company stock worth $3,386,997.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Ryanair stock opened at $64.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.34. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. Ryanair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report).

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