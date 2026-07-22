Ryder System, Inc. $R Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621,947 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.19% of Ryder System worth $331,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of R. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,292 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $317,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in Ryder System by 15.4% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,005,382 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $159,856,000 after purchasing an additional 134,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ryder System by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,117 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $157,111,000 after purchasing an additional 62,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,203 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $140,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,108 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $134,855,000 after purchasing an additional 250,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryder System from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ryder System from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $253.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on R

Insider Activity

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $169,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,569.46. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,781,748.60. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R opened at $274.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.61. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.67 and a fifty-two week high of $284.25.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 3.91%.The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Ryder System's revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Ryder System's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Ryder System's payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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