Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP - Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,333 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,375,908 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $336,901,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,492 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $150,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,251,144 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $118,383,000 after purchasing an additional 142,206 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,004 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $109,381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $97,434,000 after buying an additional 41,764 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $124.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average of $104.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.82 and a twelve month high of $132.41.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.65%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company's portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman's flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

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