S Harris Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

S Harris Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,890 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.2% of S Harris Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EJMK Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,250,000. Targeted Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. WMS Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,916,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Meta Platforms by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 22,290 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 504 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.29, for a total transaction of $317,162.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,290.47. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Curtis J. Mahoney sold 2,079 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.92, for a total value of $1,268,023.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $681,890.56. This represents a 65.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,568 shares of company stock valued at $25,057,365. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $577.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $634.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.26 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.The company had revenue of $56.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is 7.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $935.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Erste Group Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $840.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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