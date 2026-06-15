S Squared Technology LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

S Squared Technology LLC lowered its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA - Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ambarella accounts for about 3.5% of S Squared Technology LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 0.30% of Ambarella worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ambarella by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,744 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 44.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 126.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 47,414 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 34.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 48.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Ambarella

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,729 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $249,549.33. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 164,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,663,039.82. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 32,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,957,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 806,061 shares in the company, valued at $73,359,611.61. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 86,799 shares of company stock valued at $5,877,902 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Ambarella from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Consumer Edge reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMBA

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The firm's 50 day moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day moving average is $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 2.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $100.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Ambarella's quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella's platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella's product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

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