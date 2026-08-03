S&A Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

S&A Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,208 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000. Copart makes up 1.7% of S&A Financial Services Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,693 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Legacy Group grew its stake in Copart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Legacy Group now owns 13,880 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Copart by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $29.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company's fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Copart's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $26.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Copart to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Copart from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Copart

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 27,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $845,945.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,038,054.09. This represents a 21.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

Copart NASDAQ: CPRT is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart's business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

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