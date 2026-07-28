Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases 6,807 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,307 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Oracle from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.18. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $114.75 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

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Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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