Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,339,245 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 700,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.34% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $63,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 42.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Healthcare REIT alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBRA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $211.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Sabra Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sabra Healthcare REIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sabra Healthcare REIT wasn't on the list.

While Sabra Healthcare REIT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here