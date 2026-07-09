Sageworth Trust Co Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company's stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company's stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $187.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $180.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

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