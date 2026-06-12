Sagil Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Aura Minerals Inc. $AUGO

Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 155,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,864,000. Aura Minerals comprises about 1.8% of Sagil Capital LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sagil Capital LLP owned 0.19% of Aura Minerals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUGO. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $60,284,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,988,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,097,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,623,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,483,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aura Minerals news, Director Mauad Bruno Sousa sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $7,748,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 434,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,701,088.20. This trade represents a 18.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rodrigo Cardoso Barbosa sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $4,885,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 794,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,716,085.35. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 310,392 shares of company stock valued at $24,588,386 in the last ninety days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aura Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Aura Minerals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Aura Minerals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aura Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.60.

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Aura Minerals Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of Aura Minerals stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 111.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Aura Minerals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Aura Minerals's payout ratio is 288.89%.

Aura Minerals Profile

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

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