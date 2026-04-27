Saia, Inc. $SAIA Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA - Free Report) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,576 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Saia were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,273,396 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $680,564,000 after purchasing an additional 594,674 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Saia by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,419,062 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $424,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Saia by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,383,888 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $414,281,000 after purchasing an additional 556,229 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Saia by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 825,687 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $226,230,000 after purchasing an additional 166,486 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Saia by 1,300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,418 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $209,976,000 after purchasing an additional 651,332 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $493.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $413.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $403.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $392.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIA

Insider Transactions at Saia

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 916 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.03, for a total value of $356,351.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,849.32. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 4,775 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.80, for a total transaction of $1,856,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,842,478.40. This represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 15,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,055 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $442.44 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $451.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.04. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $378.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $789.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.82 million. Saia had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.89%.The company's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company's core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

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