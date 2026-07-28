SailPoint, Inc. $SAIL is Daventry Group LP's 6th Largest Position

Daventry Group LP cut its position in shares of SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL - Free Report) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,674 shares of the company's stock after selling 418,901 shares during the quarter. SailPoint comprises 7.8% of Daventry Group LP's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Daventry Group LP owned about 0.09% of SailPoint worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the fourth quarter worth $234,681,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,128,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,593 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,895,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,339,000 after acquiring an additional 978,376 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in SailPoint by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,869,273 shares of the company's stock worth $63,359,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SailPoint by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,680,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,177,000 after purchasing an additional 464,098 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Trading Up 2.6%

SailPoint stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. SailPoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $280.14 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SailPoint, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 3,881 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $59,845.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 182,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,324.22. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Abby Payne sold 16,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $262,124.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 891,965 shares in the company, valued at $13,754,100.30. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 497,832 shares of company stock worth $7,934,851. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on SailPoint in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SailPoint from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on SailPoint from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SAIL

SailPoint Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: SAIL is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company's flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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