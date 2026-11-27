Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,092 shares of the CRM provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV increased its position in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV now owns 6,422 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $197.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.32 and a 52 week high of $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $225.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.85.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The CRM provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.27 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is 16.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $222.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Salesforce from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $276.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about CRM:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 4,176 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $239.33 per share, with a total value of $999,442.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,958.84. This trade represents a 28.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 4,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.61, for a total value of $1,172,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,936.57. This represents a 45.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc. NYSE: CRM develops cloud-based software that helps businesses manage customer relationships and operations. Its products support sales, customer service, marketing, commerce, data management and application development, with artificial intelligence capabilities incorporated across its platform. The company's offerings include Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Data Cloud, along with Slack for workplace collaboration, Tableau for data analytics and MuleSoft for connecting applications and systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report).

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