Salesforce Inc. $CRM Holdings Raised by Three Seasons Wealth LLC

Three Seasons Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 625.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,802 shares of the CRM provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Hudson Canyon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.5% during the first quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management now owns 9,150 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $9,707,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $3,003,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 100,537 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $18,767,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts: Sign Up

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $167.32 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $171.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.99. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.32 and a 52 week high of $274.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's payout ratio is 20.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered Salesforce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Salesforce from $194.00 to $173.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Salesforce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Salesforce wasn't on the list.

While Salesforce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here