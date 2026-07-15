Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,801 shares of the CRM provider's stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research cut Salesforce from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE CRM opened at $167.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $171.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.68. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.32 and a 12 month high of $274.00. The company has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

Key Stories Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Featured Stories

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